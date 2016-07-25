Sen. Sherrod Brown to speak at DNC, looks forward to his role in future

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was in west Toledo to help unveil a plan to demolish or renovate blight in Lucas County. (Source: WTOL)

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was in Toledo Monday to help unveil a new plan to demolish or renovate blighted homes around Lucas County.

The Ohio senator will also be speaking at the Democratic National Convention this week says he is excited and a little nervous at the opportunity.

Brown also says he is not disappointed he was not picked for Hillary Clinton's Vice Presidential nomination because he will continue working toward providing housing for people in need when he takes over as Land Bank Chairman.

"I'm not disappointed at all," he said. "I think there was concern that my Senate seat would go to a Republican as appointed by Governor Kasich. But, I love this job. One of the things I will get to do next year is be Chairman of the Banking Committee. And the Banking Committee is called Banks, Housing and Urban Development."

In Philadelphia, his speech will address jobs, trade and his support for Hillary Clinton, who he believes will take this country in the right direction.

The senator slammed the Republican National Convention of last week for "preaching hate" and offering no solutions to the country's problems.

