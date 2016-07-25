Suspect in disappearance of Sierah Joughin previously convicted in 1990 kidnapping case

The lead suspect in the disappearance and death of University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin was convicted in a previous kidnapping case.

James D. Worley, 57, served time in prison for abducting a young woman back in July, 1990. The details of that case are eerily similar to Sierah’s.

According to court documents, the woman, who was 26-years-old at the time, was riding her bike on a rural country road near Whitehouse when she told police Worley slammed into her with his truck.

She said he handcuffed her to the truck and assaulted her with a screw driver.

A motorcyclist passed by during the commotion and the woman managed to get away.

Worley was convicted of kidnapping and felonious assault and was sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars. But three years later, Worley was released early on parole.

In a lengthy statement to a judge he claimed he was falsely convicted. The detailed document states that the woman road her bike in front of his truck, causing him to collide with her.

Worley also said the alleged victim’s statements to police had inconsistencies.

He made light of his good behavior in prison, and ultimately a judge granted him parole in December, 1993.

WTOL 11 reached out to the victim from the incident in 1990, but did not get a response back. Calls were also made to Worley's defense attorney and the prosecuting attorney at the time, but the calls were not returned.

The Fulton County prosecutor also declined to comment on the evidence linking Worley to Sierah’s abduction.

