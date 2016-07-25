Lucas Co. land bank gets $14 million to renovate 1,500 vacant properties

Vacant and boarded up homes seem to be everywhere, bringing down property values in the neighborhood. But millions of dollars along with a bold plan have come to Northwest Ohio.

The backd rop for the announcement was two homes on Hoiles Avenue in West Toledo. One is beyond repair and will have to be demolished, but next door is a home that has been under renovation for a couple of months.

The goal is to demolish or renovate 1,500 vacant properties in 1,500 days. Local leaders say it's possible because of $14 million that has been acquired from the federal government's Hardest Hit fund.



It’s the second highest amount of money allotted in the state.

“We're going to renovate or demolish a property. One a day, every day for the next four years. We think that that sort of volume has the ability

to really make a difference in our neighborhoods,” said Wade Kapszukiewicz, Lucas County Treasurer and Land Bank Chairman.

The property on Hoiles is an example of homes that would be demolished in the new program. It has a roof leak and mold and must come down.

The home being fixed has a brand new kitchen and is under renovation by Red Doors of Toledo.

“Yes, there's a profit motive to doing this but there's also, a huge partner to the profit motive, which is making a difference in the community,” said owner John Howard.

The renovations and demolitions are set to start in the Library Village neighborhood.

Senator Sherrod Brown came to Toledo to see it up close.

“They will spend this, these federal dollars in a way to leverage more opportunities like this and Toledo will be a better place as a result," said Senator Brown.

The home under renovation is set to be done in a week.





Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.