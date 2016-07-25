Family House of Toledo accepting bottled water donations

A local non-profit organization is looking for help from the community.

During the warm summer months, Family House goes through about six cases of water every day, which is why their supply is now low.

The organization focuses on helping homeless families in need.

Right now, 114 families are staying at the shelter, making it the second largest shelter for families in the state of Ohio.

“A couple years ago we had a 5-year-old that passed out in the shelter because of dehydration. And with having over 65 kids in the shelter today we need to make sure these kids are healthy and hydrated and we take that very seriously,” said Renee Palacios, Executive Director of Family House.

Family House is looking for refillable bottles they use, plus cases of bottled water.

The shelter says it will also take any donations of cleaning products also, including bleach and antibacterial wipes and sprays.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, located at 669 Indiana Avenue in Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.