Attorney General's Office assisting in Sierah Joughin investigation

A number of agencies are stepping in to help the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in the investigation of the disappearance of Sierah Joughin, including BCI agents with the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says he was in Fulton County Sunday for a briefing on the investigation. DeWine says during the briefing, he went to different locations to look around.

"Just a horrible, horrible tragedy. It's a parent's worst nightmare," he said. "Your child is out and then abducted and killed. So my heart just goes out to the family."

According to DeWine, the Fulton County Sheriff asked for help with the case. BCI agents have helped process the scene and continue to work toward uncovering answers.

Although he could not comment on the specifics on the investigation, he did say the search would be thorough.

"We want to be very, very thorough and to make sure we know everything. And the Sheriff wants to get to the bottom of this and see if there's anything else," he said.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says his BCI agents will assist as long as the Sheriff needs them.



