Donald Trump makes Toledo appearance

Donald Trump made a stop in Toledo Wednesday, just a week after the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Before more than 8,000 people at the Huntington Center, the presidential nominee talked about everything from ISIS to jobs in our area.

Trump spoke for about an hour and those in attendance told WTOL 11 he was awesome, that he really hit home on the issues that affect Toledoans, like the heroin epedemic, and they believe he is the answer for the country.

"It was well developed, well planned. I think all of the issues that he hit concerning Toledo, the down cries since 2001, the factories leaving, the job loss, the increase in food stamps, all of that I think was right on target for this area," one Trump supporter said.

"We need to make Toledo great again! He got a lot of people pumped up," said another Trump supporter.

"We all feel if Donald Trump doesn't win, it's all down hill for this country," said Trump supporter.

Along with the cheering, there was a lot of chanting, including "U-S-A" for Trump, "lock her up" for Hillary Clinton, and of course "make America great again."

Here's some of what Trump had to say during his speech:

"We're going to bring back to our country. We're gonna start making things again. We're going to bring our jobs back to Toledo Ohio!"

"Obama, is our President...and boy does he play a lot of golf. He plays more golf than PGA tour players."

"It's amateur hour folks, it's amateur hour, it's amateur hour. Amateur hour. So, we don't win anymore, but we're going to start winning again. We're going to win so much, we're going to build up our military...we're going to take care of our vets."

"Right now we're vulnerable, right now we're foolish because we've had stupid people leading us"

"Secretary Kerry who goes on a bicycle ride and breaks his leg. There's a guy, in the middle of a negotiation decides that he wants to go on a bicycle race...73 years old. I promise you, I give you my word. I will never enter a bicycle competition as long as I'm President. Never!"

"When it landed in Cuba, the Castros and the top officials didn't even greet him at the plane. That's the first time in Air Force history that has happened. Think of it. If I would have landed in Cuba or if I would have landed in Saudi Arabia and the top person isn't there to pay the respect that our country deserves by being there waiting for us...I would have said 'Pilot, head back...'"

"She's been doing this for 30 years, she's not going to change anything. She's totally controlled by the lobbyists and the special interests. Folks, she's not going to change anything."

""T-P-P... Trans Pacific Partnership, one of the worst things... it will be worse than NAFTA and Hillary Clinton said it's the gold standard. It will drain your jobs out of this area, out of Ohio, out of Toledo like you've never seen before..."

Trump's running mate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, will be in Novi, Michigan Thursday and Lima Friday.

