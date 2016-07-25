Man charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Chelsea Bruck arraigned

The 27-year-old man arrested Friday in the death of Chelsea Bruck was officially charged with second degree murder Monday.

Last week, authorities arrested 27-year-old Daniel Clay in the case, after receiving a tip Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said Clay released details to investigators that only the killer would know.

On Monday, Chelsea Bruck's cause of death was released as a homicide from blunt force trauma to the head.

Chelsea Bruck's mom, dad and sister were in the courtroom as 27-year-old Daniel Clay was arraigned, charged with second degree murder in the death of their daughter and sister.

Many described Clay's demeanor as he walked into the courtroom as nonchalant as he walked into the courtroom.

Authorities say Clay is being charged with second degree murder because there is no evidence that it was premeditated. If convicted, Clay could serve up to life in prison.

Chelsea Bruck went missing back in October of 2014, after leaving a Halloween party in Frenchtown Township. Her body was found six months later in Ash Township, just 12 miles from where she was last seen.

In court, Clay requested a state appointed attorney and was denied bond.

"At this point in time, I would say we're grateful to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for their unflagging efforts, and not to mention, the efforts of the Michigan State Police and other agencies to bring the case to this point and let justice prevail," said Chief Assistant Prosecutor Michael Roehrig.

Clay is scheduled to be back in court at 2 p.m. Thursday for a probable cause conference.

