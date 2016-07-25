Fingerprint positively ID remains of Sierah Joughin

The Fulton County Sheriffs Office has positively identified the remains of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin.

The University of Toledo student went missing while riding her bike last week in Fulton County.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office is conducting the autopsy to determine her cause of death.

The 20-year-old was last seen Tuesday. Police say she and her boyfriend had been out riding bikes when the two parted ways. Sierah never made it home.

“We are aware that there are many rumors floating around social media and news media. I urge you to not read into them to make your own conclusions. Consider Sierah and her family, put yourself in their situation. This investigation is not over, we are still following up on leads, conducting interviews and looking into all angles of the case. It is not a quick or easy process. There are things we will not be able to release at times to protect the integrity of the investigation. Please allow us to follow the process and bring justice for Sierah Joughin and her family. Additional information may be released when it is appropriate and available.”

Investigators say the remains believed to be Sierah were found around 6:30 p.m. Friday along County Road 7, not far from the home of the man being charged in her case.

It's a case that has angered the entire community.

A candle light vigil and silent auction are planned in Sierah's name.

Sierah's funeral has been scheduled for Friday, July 29.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.