One Year Later: Chelsea Bruck's cause of death released

New details are emerging in the disappearance and death of Chelsea Bruck, more than a year after her body was discovered in Ash Township.

Chelsea Bruck went missing back in October of 2014. Investigators found her body in April of 2015 in Ash Township, just 12 miles from where she was last seen.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Bruck's death a homicide from blunt force trauma to the head.

This information comes from the final autopsy report. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office had put a hold on the release of the information because of the ongoing investigation.

On Friday, police arrested a 27-year-old Newport, Michigan man in connection to the case after receiving a tip Wednesday. Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone said the suspect released details to investigators that only the killer would know. We should find out his name at his arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

