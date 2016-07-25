Fulton Co. Republican party turn attention to GOP nominee Donald Trump

It looks like Members of the Fulton County Republican party have changed their minds and are now backing Donald Trump.

Donald Trump is the official GOP nominee for the race to the White House, and after his speech, he's getting more support in Ohio.

Prior to the Republican National Convention, many Republicans in the Fulton County Party were backing Governor John Kasich, but now that's starting to change.

Sandra Barber, Chairperson of the Fulton County Republican Party, is turning her attention to the real estate mogul.

Barber believes the Trump campaign will come in and lead the way on how all the Ohio counties will campaign until the election.