Scammers asking for donations to support police

Following the news of deadly officer shootings, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is warning about scammers.

The office has received several reports of suspicious phone calls asking for donations to support wounded police officers and firefighters. The calls appear to come from Ohio phone numbers, but the the Attorney General warns the numbers could be spoofed.

"What they want you to do is send them money. Wire transfer the money possibly or one of those green dot cards, something where the money is gone very, very quickly and you cannot pull it back." said DeWine.

The calls appear to come from Ohio phone numbers, but the the Attorney General warns the numbers could be spoofed. They may also choose a name, similar to a reputable charity, to confuse you.

"If you get a call, take a deep breath, think about it. You always have the right to tell them, 'send me something in writing' and if it's a legitimate group that's raising money, they will, in fact, send something to you," said DeWine.

The Attorney General also says you can ask the charity just how much money is going to the charitable cause, because some charities use a lot of your donation for overhead costs.

You can always call the Attorney General's Office at 800-282-0515 to see if a charity is reputable.





