Village of Walbridge votes to keep police force

The Village of Walbridge has voted to keep its own police force.

The chair of the finance committee says she's satisfied that the police budget was under projected costs for this year.

She also says the budget will be able to handle future purchases for things like bullet proof vests and security upgrades.

The Walbridge Mayor Edward Kolanko announced earlier this month that the police budget was 18 percent below estimates.

