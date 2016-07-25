Autopsy underway on woman pulled from Sandusky Bay Saturday

An autopsy is underway on a woman pulled from Sandusky Bay Saturday.

Authorities say say 35-year-old Cheryl James was found by a dive team early Saturday morning.

According to the Sandusky Register, James went swimming but did not return to shore.

How she died is still unknown. Autopsy results will likely be released Monday.

