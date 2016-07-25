Dorr Street closed between Crissey and Centennial after crash leaves tree in road

Dorr Street between Crissey and Centennial is blocked this morning after a crash leaves a tree in the middle of the road.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, an elderly woman drove into the tree, which had fallen into the street.

Right now, the road is being blocked off while the tree in cleared.

We're told the woman was not injured in the crash.

No word on how long the clean up will take.

