Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, sexual assault of teenage girl

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

A $100,000 bond was set Monday for a man arrested for the kidnapping and gross sexual imposition of a teenage girl.

Lucas County Sheriff deputies arrested 49-year-old Leslie Burnette, of Curtice, Ohio, Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, Burnette kidnapped a teenage girl from a home on the 1900 block of Genessee Street in Toledo on July 13 after convincing her parents he needed a babysitter for his kids.

Burnette then allegedly drove the teenage girl to his house at 475 Lakeside Drive, where he is accused of sexually assaulting her. Police say Burnette made up the story about having kids to babysit.

It is unknown how the teen escaped.

Burnette was booked at the Lucas County Jail and was arraigned on the kidnapping charge in Toledo Municipal Court Monday afternoon. The gross sexual imposition charge will be handled out of Oregon Municipal Court.

Burnette will be back in court Tuesday.



