Man taken to hospital after south Toledo crash

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
TOLEDO, OH

A man had to be taken to the hospital after his SUV struck a pillar in south Toledo on Sunday evening.

The SUV sustained front end damage after it hit a support pillar of the Anthony Wayne Trail overpass on Collingwood Blvd.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

