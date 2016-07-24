Disappearance of Sierah Joughin angers community

Sign for Sierah at Evergreen High School, near where she was last seen. (Source: WTOL)

The disappearance of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin has angered an entire community.

Sierah, a human resource major at the University of Toledo, went missing Tuesday, July 19 and a three day search began in Fulton County. On Friday, remains believed to be Sierah were found on County Road 7 and a man was charged with her abduction.

"I have children that are her age," said Denise Harvey of Napoleon, on her way to dropping off flowers at a memorial on CR 7. "I keep thinking of her and thinking of her family and keeping them in my prayers. It's just a small town and we're not used to this. It's not supposed to happen. She was young, pulled from life, just not right."

UT President Dr. Sharon Gaber also shared on Twitter, saying:

Our thoughts and prayers are with a member of the UT community who is missing. #BringSierahHome https://t.co/6g4MrhRi8H — Dr. Sharon Gaber (@UTPresident) July 22, 2016

Jame Dean Worley, the man charged in her disappearance, remains in behind bars without bond at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He's scheduled to be back in court Wednesday, July 27, at 1:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, a positive identification of the remains will be made during an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

