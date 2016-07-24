Ability Center's ADA Zoo Day happening Monday

The Ability Center, a non-profit that serves people with disabilities in northwest Ohio, will be hosting the ADA Zoo Day on Monday, July 25.

This is the 16th year for the event which celebrates the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.

The information fair caters to those with disabilities and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Over 70 organizations and vendors will be on hand to supply information about disability related issues - including benefits/insurance, caregiver support and respite services, childcare, housing/skilled care, medical equipment/adaptive devices, mental health/support services, social opportunities and transportation

Regular Zoo admission prices will apply, although the Zoo is free on Mondays to Lucas County residents with a valid proof of residency before noon.

