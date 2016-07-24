85-year-old man killed after falling out of truck on his property

An 85-year-old man was killed after he fell out of the pickup truck he was driving on his Smith Road property on Sunday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, Milton Juers was driving the pickup in reverse with the driver’s side door open when he fell out.

Mr. Juers was then struck by the truck before it came to rest against a utility pole.

The accident happened around 11:25 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation

