TPD to host stuffed animal fundraiser benefiting K-9 unit

The Toledo Police Department’s K-9 unit is widely loved by the community.

On Monday, the department will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit the K-9 unit.

From 4 p.m. to 6p.m. in the lobby of the Safety building in downtown Toledo, the department will be selling stuffed animals- resembling some of the familiar faces within the unit.

The stuffed animals are $10 each. All proceeds will go to help cover the cost of equipment and other needs of the dogs.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.