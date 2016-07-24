| Email Sara

Sara Shouhayib is a Southeast Michigan Native who joined the WTOL 11 news team in May 2016 as a general assignment reporter for the morning newscasts.

Sara received her B.A. from the University of Michigan where she studied Communications, Spanish and Environmental Science and graduated with her Master’s in December 2015 from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

She is the daughter of Lebanese immigrants and is extremely proud of her heritage. In addition to Arabic, Sara also speaks Spanish that she picked up during a study abroad program in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Outside of work, she loves to run, travel, make accessories and music and spend time with her nephew.