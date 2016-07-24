Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - July 24, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Tim Miller sits down with Adam Levine of the Toledo Museum of Art to discuss the new Political Ads art exhibit at the museum.

Then, Paul Toth of the Lucas County Port Authority and Kevin Doyle, commander of the 180th Fighter Wing discuss how the return of the Toledo Air Show all came together last weekend.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

