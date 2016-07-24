Man assaulted, robbed in Findlay neighborhood - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man assaulted, robbed in Findlay neighborhood

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay police say a man was robbed and assaulted early Sunday morning.

It happened at just after 5 a.m. on north Main Street and west Trenton Avenue.

Police say the victim was assaulted by five black men while walking along Trenton Ave.

During the attack, the victim says the men stole $20 from his wallet.

The man walked to a BP gas station and called the police, requesting an ambulance.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a minor hand injury.

The victim describes one of the suspects as having facial hair, unclean, and wearing a red shirt.

Officers checked the area for the suspects, but they were not located.

