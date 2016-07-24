Defiance woman dead after hitting semi head on in Paulding Co.

A Defiance woman has died after crashing head on into a semi-truck in Paulding County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on County Road 176 just west of Township Road 105.

Police say Matthew Mulligan, 36, of Montpelier was driving his semi-truck westbound on County Road 176 when a car crashed into him.

Abby Shumaker, 33, of Defiance was driving her 2004 Grand Prix eastbound on County Road 176, when she drifted left of center, hitting the semi-truck head on.

Shumaker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mulligan was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

