Findlay police investigate after pedestrian was hit, killed by train

Findlay police are now investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Lincoln Street.

Police say 47-year-old Bryan Emans was laying on the tracks when the train approached. The trains horn sounded and Emans tried to get up, but was struck by the train engine, knocking him off the tracks. Findlay police located Emans and performed CPR, but were not able to revive him.

It is unknown why Emans was on the tracks. Anyone with information is asked to call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

The incident is still under investigation.

