16-year-old taken to hospital after accident in Bedford Twp.

A 16-year-old is in critical condition after an accident Saturday evening in Bedford Twp.

The Monroe County Sheriff says Christian Nagy, 16, of Toledo, was driving his pickup truck north on Douglas Rd. around 6:45p.m. when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Samaria Rd.

That’s when his truck hit a pickup that was towing a boat that was going east on Samaria. The crash occurred on Douglas Road, at the intersection of Samaria Road, in Bedford Township.

Nagy was taken to Toledo Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The other driver, a 58 year old Monroe man was not injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 734-240-7493.

