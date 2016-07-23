Fremont comes together to help 'Kick the Habit'

Fremont is like many other communities in Northwest Ohio: there's a heroin epidemic going on.

An event at Roger Young Park on Saturday was called 'Kick the Habit' and was all about fighting addiction.

One hundred and fifty people came to listen to speakers, some of them recovering heroin addicts like Richie Webber.

He got hooked on pain pills after breaking his arm.

When he couldn't afford them, Richie turned to heroin.

"That was horrible. Worse thing I ever went through in my life. I tried over and over again to get clean and I couldn't stop," said Richie.

The event was organized by the Spirit Team at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde.

They want users to know they can get help with their addiction from law enforcement, community health partners and rehab programs.

"I think it takes community, family and support to get past it," said Felecia Manuel of Whirlpool.

They're learning Fremont is a strong community.

Folks here should fight for recovery and kick the habit.

"People that are going on opiates typically are going through some type of depression or like to stay isolated and when you have events like this and other addicts in recovery, it makes other addicts feel recovery is possible. Then you can fight that problem together," said Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez.

As for Richie Webber, he came clean after entering a twelve step program similar to Alcoholics Anonymous.

He's proud to say he's fighting for a mixed martial arts title next month in Bellevue.

"I just want all people to know that not only is recovery possible but all things are possible through recovery," said Richie.

