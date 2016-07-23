Boxer in fair condition after collapsing after fight on Friday

Tommy Bagnasco was taken to the hospital after a fight in west Toledo on Friday (Source: WTOL)

A local boxer is in fair condition after having to be taken to the hospital after a fight on Friday evening.

Tommy Bagnasco was knocked out in the first round of a match at St. Clement’s Hall on Tremainsville in west Toledo.

Afterwards, Bagnasco was complaining of back spasms and began having a seizure.

An on-scene medic worked on Bagnasco until paramedics arrived.

Bagnasco was taken to the Toledo Hospital where he was sedated and put on a ventilator in the neuro unit.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.