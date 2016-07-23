Firefighters respond to fire at Kam Wah 28 Chinese restaurant in Wauseon

Flames could be seen shooting out the roof vents at the Kam Wah 28 Chinese restaurant on Shoop Ave. in Wauseon on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene say the fire started on the stove and was possibly a grease fire.

Firefighters are waiting for an appraisal of the damage.

There were no injuries.

The fire remains under investigation.

