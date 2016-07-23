Police: Detroit-area man held, said he wanted to kill cops

CENTER LINE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say they seized a dozen rifles and six handguns from the home of a suburban Detroit man who allegedly mentioned during a mental health group discussion that he wanted to kill police officers.

Warren Police Commissioner Jere Green told The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2ao3Bq0 ) on Saturday that someone called the police and told them the man said he "wanted to do something big like in Dallas."

The house in Center Line, north of Detroit, was searched Friday. Green says Warren officers pulled over the man's vehicle and that the man was committed to a psychiatric facility. He hasn't been charged.

In the Dallas attack this month, a gunman opened fire on officers working at a protest march, killing five and wounding nine others and two civilians before police killed him.

