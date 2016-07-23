Fighting Hunger: Hit the golf course in support of Seagate Food Bank

A local food bank will be hitting the golf course to help fight hunger in Northwest Ohio.

Chip in for Food is an initiative to help raise donations for the Seagate Food Bank.

A skill test and fundraiser will take place on Saturday August 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating golf courses include:

Chippewa Golf Club- Curtice

Detwiler Golf club – Toledo

Eagles Landing Golf Club – Oregon

Forrest Creason Golf Course – Bowling Green

Ottawa Park Golf Club – Toledo

Riverby Hills Golf Club – Bowling Green

South Toledo Golf Club – Toledo

Sycamore Hills Golf Club – Fremont

Valleywood Gold Club – Swanton

White Pines Golf Club – Swanton

Belmont Country Club - Perrysburg

Toledo Country Club – Toledo

A drawing will be held Thursday, September 8 at the Seagate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio, at 526 Ohio Street in Toledo.

For more information about the event call 419-244-6996.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.