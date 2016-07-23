53-year-old Toledo man dead after crash on State Route 2

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is now investigating a crash that killed a man from Toledo.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday along Garden and State Route 2 in Monclova Township.

Police say Justin Cline, 26, from Toledo was driving south on Garden Road in 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix when he failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting 53-year-old Anthony French.

French was traveling east on State Route 2 when he was hit.

His car slid off the side of the road and rolled over before hitting an electrical pole.

French was thrown from the vehicle; he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

He was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.