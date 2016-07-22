Fulton County delegate ready to get behind Donald Trump

It's official.

Donald Trump is the nominee for the Republican Party in the race to the White House.

After his speech at the convention Trump garnered even more support from his own party.

Sandra Barber, chairperson for the Fulton County Republican Party, liked what she heard.

"I think after he finished I felt a very strong feeling from our delegation and other delegates that he hit a home run. And that people are going to go back and work very hard for his victory in November," said Barber.

Prior to the RNC, Barber cast her vote as a delegate in support of Governor John Kasich.

But she says once Kasich stepped out of the primary race, though she was disappointed, she had to turn her attention to Trump.

“I knew that I would be supporting Donald Trump, there was only one vote. And I was pledged to Governor Kasich and the entire delegation cast their 66 votes for Governor Kasich. But Donald Trump had enough votes to win the nomination,” said Barber.

Barber says Trump's speech at the end of the convention solidified her feelings about him being the nominee.

"I think after listening to his speech last night, I thought it was excellent. He mentioned some of the things I'm personally concerned about,” said Barber.

Now that Trump is the official candidate Barber says the Trump campaign will come in and lead the way on how all the counties will campaign until the election.

Barber says she is confident Trump can win Ohio.

