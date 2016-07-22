27-year-old man arrested for murder of Chelsea Bruck

An arrest was made Friday in the murder of Chelsea Bruck, two years after she went missing from a Frenchtown Township Halloween party.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff, the suspect is a 27-year-old man from Newport, Michigan who was arrested after a tip was received Wednesday.

Sheriff Dale Malone said the suspect released details to investigators that only the killer would know.

Chelsea Bruck's family has been notified and has asked for privacy at this time.

Chelsea Bruck went missing in October of 2014.

Investigators found her body in April of 2015 in Ash Township, just 12 miles from where she was last seen.

The suspect is expected in court Monday.

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.