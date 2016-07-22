City accepting old tires, refuse at free dump day Saturday

If you have old tires in your garage or hiding in corners of your property, this weekend could be your chance to get rid of them responsibly.

The City of Toledo is holding a free tire recycling event on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scott High School Parking lot off Machen Street.

Toledo residents are invited to bring up to 10 tires to be recycled free of charge.

Bulky items and refuse are also being accepted free of charge.

Latex paint is being taken for $1 per gallon.

Items not being accepted:

Commercial tires

Console or projection TVs

Air conditioners

Refrigerators or large appliances

The event is being made possible by a Litter Management Grant from the Ohio EPA and coordinated by the Department of Neighborhoods in conjunction with Keep Toledo Lucas County Beautiful and the Lucas County Solid Waste Management District.

