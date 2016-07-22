Toledo open refreshment area seeing success

Barhopping just got easier in one Toledo neighborhood.

The Village on Adams is the site of the city's first open refreshment area.

It's actually been going on for seven weeks, the kinks have been worked out and bar-goers are expected Friday night.

"I think Uptown is where my generation is hanging out," said Brittany Ford.

"I really like coming here after hours - once I get off work. It's a good place," said Pete Jones.

In 2015, state law was changed to allow the creation of the refreshment areas and Toledo City Council approved Adams Street for one of two locations in the city.

But there are rules to follow.

Drinks must be purchased from an Adams Street bar. When you leave a bar, they're poured into an ORA plastic cup.

It's okay to stroll down the street with cup in hand, but before going into the next bar, you have to finish your drink and toss it into a trashcan.

"To prevent promotion of other beverages they're acquiring from the car and going into another establishment," George Thompson, owner of Georgjz 419 said.

Thompson recently opened his bar on Adams Street and says he loves the whole concept.

"Adams Street is what's happening. It's an opportunity to be a part of a great group of entrepreneurs," he said.

"It's also something for people who like entertainment, enjoy the bar scene. Something that attracts people to New Orleans and Key West," said Zach Lahey of Manhattan's Pub and Cheer.

The Warehouse District is the second location approved as an ORA.

The Village on Adams toasts to its success.

