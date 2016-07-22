Officials break ground for new Seneca County Joint Justice Center

Hundreds gathered in Tiffin where the 120-year-old courthouse once stood. (Source: WTOL)

After years of planning and searching for available funding, Seneca County took a big step in finally bringing back their county courthouse.

Friday marked the end of the planning phase for the future Seneca County Joint Justice Center.

Now, on Monday construction work will begin to bring the first combined courthouse in the State to Seneca County.

Local and State officials came together Friday to celebrate the beginning of the 16-month construction process that will end with a state of the art modern courthouse where both county and municipal courts will be housed.

The combined services under one roof means the separate courts can share: probation services, administration, shared magistrates and possibly more future cooperation.

It's designed to save county and city taxpayers' money.

"Really, the more that we sit down and explore this between the judges and the different courts and the different functions that we have; the more we realize how much. I think we're just getting at the tip of the iceberg." said Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court Judge Mark Repp.

Since the historic building - referred to as "The Grand Old Lady" - in downtown Tiffin was torn down 5 years ago, Seneca County has gone without a county courthouse.

But with a groundbreaking today at the old courthouse grounds in downtown Tiffin, the community can now begin to bury past grudges and look forward to the future.

Hundreds gathered where the old 120-year-old courthouse once stood to herald in the future home of the justice system in Seneca County.

The $14.1 million building is expected to bridge the history lost with the modern necessities needed for today.

"It not only demonstrates some faith in our judicial system here locally, but also faith in our community, faith in renovation and rejuvenation downtown," said Judge Repp.

Many in attendance, including Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz, were against tearing down the former building.

But Mayor Montz now says the community can't afford to dwell on the past and wants to use today as a launching pad for progress.

"We can not continue to move this city and this county forward and develop and progress it like we should if we're still looking in the rear-view mirror with everything." said Montz. "It's time for us to move forward; this is the start of a new day."

The combined services in one building is estimated to save the city and county $180 thousand a year.

And as the cooperative process continues, officials expect even more synergy in the future.

"When you get the judges talking about that, you can't help but get really excited about what things will happen, and how that makes us provide better services for those who come through our justice center." said Seneca County Commissioner Holly Stacy.

Construction begins next week, and is expected to be complete by early fall 2017.



