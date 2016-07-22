City of Toledo opens pools, extends hours due to extreme heat

The City of Toledo is responding to temperatures in the 90s by extending hours for City pools.

According to a press release sent by the City of Toledo, all of the City's Junior Pools and its Splash Pad at Savage Park will be open Sunday, July 24 from noon - 6 p.m. Roosevelt and Willys Pools are already scheduled to be open at that time.

Pool admission is $1 for ages 2 and up. There is no charge for children under 2 years old.

The Splash Pad is free.

City Pool Locations & Regular Days of Operation through Aug. 6, noon - 6 p.m.:

Willys Pool 1375 Hillcrest

Tuesday - Sunday

Roosevelt Pool 910 Dorr St.

Tuesday - Sunday

Navarre Pool 1001 White

Monday - Saturday

Pickford Pool 3000 Medford

Monday - Saturday

Wilson Pool 3253 Otto

Monday - Saturday

Jamie Farr Pool 2000 Summit

Monday - Saturday

Savage Splash Pad Water Play Park 645 Vance St.

Monday - Saturday

Pools may close without notice due to inclement weather or mechanical issues.

