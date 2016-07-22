Pokemon Go brings players out of their shells at Toledo Metroparks

The Metropark has set up lures and charging stations for players throughout the area. (Source: WTOL)

A spokesperson for Wildwood Metroparks says the mobile game craze Pokemon Go has helped them expose more people to what the Metroparks have to offer. (Source: WTOL)

Wildwood Metropark was full of Pokemon Go players on Thursday afternoon.

Many people came out to collect characters from the popular mobile game that has since surpassed Candy Crush in popularity.

The Metroparks are in for the ride and have set up charging stations for cell phone devices and lures.

Heather Norris says the game is exposing more people to the beauty in the area and bringing them out of their shells.

"But, it's really cool because the kids are learning about the different habitats. Because to catch the right Pokemon, you have to be in the right spot. And to evolve that Pokemon into something else, you have to be in the right habitat to do it. So it has a lot of really cool comparisons to nature," she said.

The game is also helping people discover the trails within the Metroparks and visit places they might not have seen.

