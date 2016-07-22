Toledo man arrested in connection to 2014 brutal beating, rape o - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man arrested in connection to 2014 brutal beating, rape of 17-year-old

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
ZANESVILLE, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man has been arrested in connection to the brutal beating of a teenager in 2014.

Michael Buchanan, 19, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team Friday morning.

Buchanan had been wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office since May 17. He’s accused of abducting, beating and raping a 17-year-old boy in a vacant home on Woodland Avenue in Toledo in December 2014.

Officials do not believe Buchanan acted alone in the crime.

Police officers from several departments tracked Buchanan down at a house on Venus Place in Zanesville, Ohio Friday morning. He was arrested without incident.

Buchanan faces charges of felonious assault, one count of kidnapping and one count of rape.

He’s currently in jail waiting to be taken back to the Northern District Ohio. 

