4-year-old 'super-hero' loses battle with cancer

Heaven has a new super hero and his name is Super Jax.

We introduced you to Jaxon Palmer a few months ago after he got a special visit from his hero, Captain America.

This week, Jaxon lost his battle to cancer.

Jaxon became a real-life hero to so many others as he battled a disease much bigger and stronger than his little body could handle.

But from the outside, 4-year-old Jaxon's smile could distract you from the machines he was often hooked up to.

"He's a tough little kid, up until the end you couldn't even tell he was sick because he was always happy and energetic. Always had that little smile on his face that little goofy laugh, but very brave, strong to me. He is inspirational," said Toledo Police Officer Robert Orwig.

Jaxon met Officer Orwig, AKA Captain America, when members of the Toledo Police Department SWAT Team repelled down Toledo Children's Hospital nearly three years ago. Almost instantly a bond formed between the two.

Officer Orwig considered Jax to be a real life hero. At other times he was Jax's favorite super hero.

Jaxon's final birthday was a true celebration of the impact this little boy made on so many.

"He touched a lot of people's lives, a very good kid," added Orwig.

Jaxon's mom Brianna shared her thoughts in a Facebook post just a day after her son passed away.

"We lost an amazing fighter yesterday! And heaven gained an amazing angel! I will always love and cherish every second of every day I got to spend with him! He could make you laugh when you wanted to cry. I already feel like he is all around me letting me know he is okay! "

Jaxon's parents were both off of work towards the end of his life, so medical bills and living expenses have mounted for the family.

If you would like to help the family, you can click here to go to their GoFundMe page.

