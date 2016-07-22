Disturbing Trend: Theft from elderly by loved ones

An increasing amount of seniors are being taken advantage of by their loved ones.

The Lucas County Prosecutor's Office is stepping in to make sure those responsible are being criminally charged.

According to police, 75 percent of thefts or crimes committed against the elderly are by their family members.

Police say they are an easy target because they have money, are very trustworthy and lonely.

In the past, if a senior discovered someone was taking money from them, they would have to sue that person themselves. But for the past several years, the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office and investigators like Robert Baumgartner have been looking into these crimes and charging those responsible with felonies.

Baumgartner says these crimes can be easily prevented by checking in on your loved ones and the person in your family who has the power of attorney or who is taking care of the finances.

"Just don't let one person be the caretaker," he said. "Check on your mom and dad, grandpa and grandma to make sure they are not being victimized. They want to see you anyways. If you don't do anything but just visit them, that's more than they get because they get very lonely."

Baumgartner says even though these crimes are investigated, many times the elderly victim will not press charges because they don't want to send someone to jail who visits them, even if that visit is to just steal money.

If you do suspect a senior in your life is being taken advantage of, you can call the Senior Protection Unit at 419-213-4700 and they will investigate the situation for you.

