Chicken Salad on Croissant-  Max & Erma's

4 large boneless skinless chicken breasts
1/4 cup celery
1/8 cup parsley
2 cups mayo
1/4 tsp white pepper
1/4 tsp granulated garlic
½ tsp salt
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Place chicken in a pan of fresh cold water (enough to cover). Bring to a slow boil. reduce heat and simmer for 5 min. Remove chicken from water and place in a single layer on a sheet pan to cool in refrigerator. When chicken is cool pull pieces apart by hand to shred the chicken. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients except chicken. Mix thoroughly. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve. Enjoy.

