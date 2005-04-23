Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Chicken Salad on Croissant- Max & Erma's

4 large boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup celery

1/8 cup parsley

2 cups mayo

1/4 tsp white pepper

1/4 tsp granulated garlic

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Place chicken in a pan of fresh cold water (enough to cover). Bring to a slow boil. reduce heat and simmer for 5 min. Remove chicken from water and place in a single layer on a sheet pan to cool in refrigerator. When chicken is cool pull pieces apart by hand to shred the chicken. In a mixing bowl combine all ingredients except chicken. Mix thoroughly. Chill in refrigerator until ready to serve. Enjoy.