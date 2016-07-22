Northwest Ohio Heat Wave: Keeping kids, pets, elderly cool, safe

Northwest Ohio will experience one of its hottest heat waves of the summer this weekend. Right now, a heat advisory is underway for most of our viewer area.

So, how do you keep your family cool and safe?

Kids

On a summer day, kids normally want to play outside. But with the high temperatures, it's best to keep that to a minimum this weekend.

"It's important to monitor them and to make sure that the next couple days just have them stay calm, cool and collective. You know, I would never say this usually, but maybe it's a good day to stay in front of the TV instead of being outside and running around," said Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

He advised that if kids do go outside, they stay in shady areas as much as possible, to avoid being outside between the hours of 12 - 4 p.m. and to drink plenty of liquids.

"Gotta get liquid waters into them, not the sugary drinks. That's really important. If they start to get over heated, get them inside immediately, get them someplace cool and monitor them," he added.

Elderly

With the heat index expected to reach dangerously high levels this week, the Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio, Inc. is warning that the elderly are the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, and that this weekend's extreme conditions pose a significant threat to their health, especially to those who have cardiac or respiratory problems.

AOA reminds the community to check on older or disabled family members or neighbors who live alone or may be experiencing problems coping with the heat.

Ways to reduce the risk of heat-related illness include:

Plan any outside activities for the coolest times of the day - before noon and in the evening

Stay in cool places such as shopping malls, libraries or a cooling center

Avoid caffeine and alcoholic beverages - they accelerate the effects of heat exhaustion

Avoid heavy meals. Choose lighter meals & cooler foods - salads, sandwiches, fruit etc.

Since aging can cause decreased thirst sensation, older adults should drink water, natural juices or other fruit drinks throughout the day, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Note: If on a special fluid-restricted diet or taking diuretics, consult your physician about fluid intake during hot weather

Signs of heat exhaustion include; headache, sluggishness or fatigue, thirst, blurred vision, nausea or upset stomach, vomiting, profuse sweating, and a moderate increase in body temperature. It can be treated by using a fan or moving into an air-conditioned area; applying cool, wet clothing; and taking small sips of water. If your condition does not improve, call 9-1-1!

Heat stroke is a much more serious condition, signs include; headache, sluggishness or fatigue, dizziness, disorientation, agitation or confusion, seizures, hot dry skin (absence of sweating), increased (inner) body temperature, loss of consciousness, rapid heartbeat, and hallucinations. If you believe you are having a heat stroke, call 9-1-1 immediately - heat stroke can be deadly! Until help arrives you should treat it the same way as with heat exhaustion (described above).

Pets

This is not only a dangerous heat day for people, it's also unsafe for pets to be outside for extended periods of time.

According to Brooke West, a veterinarian at West Toledo Animal Hospital, it's a day to only let them go outside for bathroom breaks because it only takes a few minutes for dogs to get a heat stroke, regardless if they are short or long haired.

"Watching them on the cement and on the tar. It's very hot they can burn their pads just by walking on those surfaces for long periods of time. Keeping walks and runs to a bare minimum, if at all," West said.

Young and old dogs are also more susceptible to being affected by the high heat and extra care needs to be taken with them.

Moreover, dogs and children should be spending the majority of their time indoors this weekend.

