'Love Trumps Hate House Party' held to support Hillary Clinton

A 'Love Trumps Hate House Party' was held in the Old West End in support of Hillary Clinton. (Source: WTOL)

Across Ohio Thursday night, Hillary Clinton supporters held grassroots events as part of her 'Stronger Together' campaign.

In Toledo's Old West End, they held a 'Love Trumps Hate House Party.'

No surprise it was held on the night Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump made his acceptance speech in Cleveland.

People at the party in the Old West End believe Trump's words are dangerous.

"Part of the idea of having this event is to get away from the anger and disunity and come together and have a good community gathering, enjoy each other's company and not get all riled up," said party host Steven Steel.

Another person offended by Trump's views is Catherine Hernandez, who is going to Philadelphia for the Democratic National Convention.

Hernandez is on the party's platform committee.

"Probably attacked every part of me. Being a woman, Latina, strong union member, a citizen of the United States," she said.

Everything about Trump rubs party-goers the wrong way. They've come to unify behind Clinton.

"I think he wants to be president but doesn't want to do the work that a president has to do. He just wants to say 'I'm the president'" says Clinton supporter Charles Gradel.

And if the party-goers have any say, Hilary Clinton will trump Trump in November.

