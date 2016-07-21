Ottawa County Fair: Sanzenbacher sees a man about a horse

People aren't the only creatures feeling the heat at the Ottawa County Fair. Animals are closely monitored for similar symptoms of too much heat.

Horse Superintendent Adam Steinmiller says a lot of work goes into making sure the animals stay comfortable during the hot July heat, especially this year.

"It's no different than a human, pretty much. You're going to get dehydrated, you could run fevers. There are all kinds of situations. We just make sure we stay more alert than we normally do considering the heat rises," he says. "You want to check the barns more often, and that goes for all animals that are here."

