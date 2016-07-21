Wauseon man inspires with story of survival at RNC

A look inside the Quicken Loans Arena on the final day of the Republican National Convention. (Source: WTOL)

On Thursday night at the RNC, Brock Mealer will go back nine years, to a tough place, to tell his story of survival to help others. (Source: WTOL)

Brock Mealer is wanted at the Republican National Convention.

The Wauseon native is wanted for interviews, like this one from FOX News.

Mealer spoke about his extraordinary story of survival and perseverance at the convention Thursday night.

On Christmas Eve 2007, Mealer survived a car crash that took the lives of his father, David, and his brother Elliot’s girlfriend, Hollis Richer.

“My main point, really, is hopefully just to give a positive message and really hope to bring America back together, because it’s been so divisive.” said Brock Mealer, motivational speaker from Wauseon.

Mealer’s aunt Sandy Barber, the Fulton County Republican Chair and a delegate at the convention suggested he be considered to appear in a Rob Portman for Senate TV spot.

Then, just weeks ago, the man who fought overwhelming odds just to walk again, got a big call.

“A week ago, of course, is when I found out,” said Mealer. “Oh boy, like, I’m going to be one of the featured speakers. It blew me away.”

Although he liked him, Mealer admits that he wasn’t “all in” for Donald Trump before now. But the long-time republican now says it’s important to him that Trump is elected.

On Thursday night, Mealer went back nine years, to a tough place, to tell his story and inspire others. He believes it also helped him connect with his lost loved ones.

“It’s always emotional, but it has given me so much strength because each time I have an even bigger stage,” said Mealer. “It just proves to me, that much more, that I have a purpose and that my dad and Hollis are just smiling down on all of this.”

