RNC: Has Trump gathered the necessary support in Ohio?

After the Republican National Convention, the question remains whether Trump has gathered the necessary support in Ohio

Governor John Kasich has not come out in support of the Republican nominee, but he did have this to say:

"My mother was really something. She said you stand on the principles you believe in. Now I think that's always a little bit dangerous because you don't want to become self-righteous... I can tell you this: you stand for what you believe in," said Kasich addressing the GOP. "Let me tell you something. We want politicians to stand on principle. And then whenever it's not the principles we like, we're not so much into them standing on principle. I can tell you when they stand on principle, sometimes you're all alone, and that's cool because at the end of the day that's just you in the mirror."

Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn of Wood County was at the RNC representing the National Sheriffs' Association and talking police matters with the political power brokers.

"We need a president who is going to come out and support local law enforcement, because we are a land of laws and we must have order in our society or we have serious issues in our society. And we have not had that in our current administration," he said."So, my understanding is that Mr. Trump is very pro-law enforcement. We're also very concerned about mental health in jails - 85 percent of the jails in our country are run by sheriffs. And we have become the mental hospitals, we have become the detox facilities for people coming off of heroin... that are coming off of other drugs and other issues instead of detoxing in hospitals - that's not right."

