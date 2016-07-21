Cleveland man wanted after burning toddler caught in Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A violent Ohio fugitive was caught in Toledo while trying to flee the state.

On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Andre Avent, 26, on various violent charges.

Avent had been wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office since March 2015 for rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

The task force was brought in to help the investigation after police say Avent severely burned a two-year-old child with an unknown object. Officials say burns were found all over the toddler’s body.

After numerous tips, investigators learned that Avent had left Cleveland. He was found in the 800 block of North Michigan Street in Toledo.

“Without the diligent assistance by members of our community this arrest would not have been possible,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a press release. “We are thankful for those who take the time to call in tips to our tip line. Those calls are what lead to this fugitive’s arrest.”

Avent remains locked up at the Lucas County Jail until he can be transferred back to Cleveland.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

