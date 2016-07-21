Cleveland man wanted after burning toddler caught in Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cleveland man wanted after burning toddler caught in Toledo

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
Andre Avent, 26 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Andre Avent, 26 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A violent Ohio fugitive was caught in Toledo while trying to flee the state.

On Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Andre Avent, 26, on various violent charges.

Avent had been wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office since March 2015 for rape, kidnapping and gross sexual imposition.

The task force was brought in to help the investigation after police say Avent severely burned a two-year-old child with an unknown object. Officials say burns were found all over the toddler’s body.

After numerous tips, investigators learned that Avent had left Cleveland. He was found in the 800 block of North Michigan Street in Toledo.

“Without the diligent assistance by members of our community this arrest would not have been possible,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a press release. “We are thankful for those who take the time to call in tips to our tip line. Those calls are what lead to this fugitive’s arrest.” 

Avent remains locked up at the Lucas County Jail until he can be transferred back to Cleveland.

Anyone with information concerning any wanted fugitive can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. People can also send an anonymous tip by texting the keyword "WANTED" to TIP411 (847411) or submitting an online tip here.

