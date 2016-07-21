Public hearing held to discuss Toledo tax levy renewal

If defeated in November, the income tax renewal will go back to voters in May. (Source: WTOL)

A public hearing Thursday discussed plans to put Toledo's three quarter percent income tax levy renewal on the November ballot.

The city council must give the final okay.

The hearing was conducted by the council's Finance and Budget Committee.

Since 1982, voters have approved the levy each year.

Toledo Finance Director George Sarantou says the levy would raise $57 million annually if passed - which is 33 percent of the city's tax revenue.

Defeat could be catastrophic.

According to Sarantou, 700 jobs would be eliminated January 1 and layoffs would be across the board including: police, fire, streets, maintenance and other departments.

The selling point to voters: the city is adopting priority based budgeting which Sarantou says will be available in a report for taxpayers to view pre-vote.

"We're also continuing as we did the last few years in not filling vacancies in the General Fund and also reducing our services and supply expenditures," he said.

City Councilman Rob Ludeman supports renewal.

"It gives voters a chance to use a grade card system to see how we're doing. But I think the city has rebounded economically. Lots of good things going on. But if we don't pass it, there will be major cutbacks and layoffs," Ludeman said.

Sarantou says, if defeated, the income tax renewal would go back to voters in May.

